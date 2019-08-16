Peter Moyo heads back to court in battle to return to work at Old Mutual

Peter Moyo was expected to file a contempt of court application against Old Mutual which sacked him over a conflict of interest. The court declared his dismissal as unlawful but the insurer has barred him from returning to work.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is going back to court on Friday as he continues his fight to get his job back.

Moyo was expected to file a contempt of court application against the insurer which sacked him over a conflict of interest.

Old Mutual has barred him from returning to work.

The company fired Moyo after claiming that he didn’t manage the conflict of interest with his company NMT Capital.

But Moyo disagreed and blamed board chair Trevor Manuel.

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled in Moyo’s favour, declaring his dismissal as unlawful. But Old Mutual has not allowed Moyo to resume his duties. The company has appealed the court's decision. This is why Moyo is heading back to court.