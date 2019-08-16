Over 60,000 people say 'no bail' for Meghan Cremer murder accused

Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town organisation has collected more than 60,000 signatures, calling for bail to be denied in the Meghan Cremer murder case.

Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday. Police arrested the trio shortly after the Cramer’s body was found.

Scores of protesters, dressed in black, gathered outside the court where Sias and Daniels abandoned their bail applications.

Jaftha opted to proceed with his application for bail, which is set to be heard on 11 September.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Marie Sukers joined demonstrators. She said: “We are in Women’s Month. We must celebrate our women. For me, South Africa has become the most dangerous places to raise girls. South African women are not safe.”

The court heard that Sias had a pending car theft case and was previously convicted on an assault charge. Daniels had a drug conviction and a pending theft case. The third accused, Jaftha, had a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.

