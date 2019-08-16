Miley Cyrus having a 'hard time' getting over Liam Hemsworth
The 26-year-old singer and her husband of seven months recently announced their separation.
LONDON - Friends of Miley Cyrus have claimed that the singer is having a "hard time" letting go of Liam Hemsworth after their shock split.
The 26-year-old singer and her husband of seven months recently announced their separation but friends of the singer - who first met Liam on the set of 2010 movie The Last Song - have claimed she is struggling to get over him because of their extensive history.
An insider close to Miley told PEOPLE: "They have a long history together, and that's a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go. At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too."
Cyrus was recently spotted kissing influencer Kaitlynn Carter, following the breakdown of Carter's marriage to Brody Jenner but friends say she is simply "trying to have fun and put on a good face".
Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, are holding off on filing for divorce for now and friends believe that they could get back together in the future.
Another source added: "They're having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over."
The couple had been on-again, off-again for several years before Liam proposed in 2012.
Their engagement ended and they broke up a year later before getting back together in 2015.
In December 2018, it was revealed that the couple had wed in a secret ceremony at Cyrus' house in Franklin, Tennessee, six years after their initial engagement.
