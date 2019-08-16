Miché Solomon: Zephany Nurse revelation forced me to be strong
Miché Solomon was kidnapped as a three-day-old infant and raised by her abductors.
CAPE TOWN - The woman South Africa came to know as Zephany Nurse has spoken of how learning her true identity has helped her to cope with life’s challenges.
She was kidnapped as a three-day-old infant and raised by her abductor. It was only when she hit high school and unknowingly made friends with her biological sister that she learnt who she really was.
She's now 22, has reclaimed the name she was raised with, Miché Solomon, and has written a book about her experience.
With the veil now lifted on her identity, Solomon said she was forced to grow up much quicker.
Solomon was 17 when DNA tests confirmed she was the baby that was abducted from Celeste Nurse in April 1997.
“Being Zephany, I would say she actually forced a lot of things, positive things out of me. It taught me what life is actually about. She forced me to be strong, she forced me to... I didn't have any other choice but to be strong.”
Solomon said she experienced a sense of disconnect when she was first introduced to her biological parents Celeste and Mornè Nurse.
“I remember them hugging me. I'm not trying to be rude. I felt that… I felt absolutely nothing.”
Solomon said she would like to rebuild her relationship with the woman who has been jailed for her kidnapping and who raised her as her own.
WATCH: Miché Solomon on reclaiming her identity, new book
Zephany Nurse, known now as Miché Solomon joins John Maytham LIVE in studio to discuss her astonishing True Story.Posted by CapeTalk on Thursday, 15 August 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
