Marikana massacre: 'We should never allow such a tragedy to befall SA'

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was cleared by the Farlam Commission for his role in the tragedy, said the country remembered the 44 people who lost their lives in Marikana.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have joined South Africans and labour unions in commemorating the anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

Friday marks seven years since the tragic events where 34 miners were gunned down by police following weeks of labour unrest.

Many still believe that not enough has been done for Marikana and the widows of those who were killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently in Tanzania, took to Twitter where he described the Marikana massacre as the darkest moment in the life of South Africa's young democracy.

Ramaphosa, who was cleared by the Farlam Commission for his role, said the country remembered the 44 people who lost their lives in Marikana, saying never again could we allow such a tragedy to “befall" our nation.

The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy. Today we remember our 44 compatriots who lost their lives in Marikana seven years ago this week. Never again can we allow such a tragedy to befall our nation. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 16, 2019

The official opposition also added its voice with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane calling on Ramaphosa to establish a special task team to reform the mining sector.

“We must do more to review the mining sector, it can be a huge opportunity for us to create work for citizens. We need to broaden it, review it so that we can include a new set of mining companies.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters has also issued a statement, saying the party was born because of Marikana way back in 2012.

The party said until mines are nationalised to improve working conditions, the party would continue calling for radical change in the sector.

#MarikanaMassacre Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa with families that have been awarded homes from the mining union’s trust fund. TK pic.twitter.com/GIrGYjZWGi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2019