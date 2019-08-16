Marikana massacre: 'We should never allow such a tragedy to befall SA'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Marikana massacre: 'We should never allow such a tragedy to befall SA'

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was cleared by the Farlam Commission for his role in the tragedy, said the country remembered the 44 people who lost their lives in Marikana.

marikana
marikana
2 days ago

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have joined South Africans and labour unions in commemorating the anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

Friday marks seven years since the tragic events where 34 miners were gunned down by police following weeks of labour unrest.

Many still believe that not enough has been done for Marikana and the widows of those who were killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently in Tanzania, took to Twitter where he described the Marikana massacre as the darkest moment in the life of South Africa's young democracy.

Ramaphosa, who was cleared by the Farlam Commission for his role, said the country remembered the 44 people who lost their lives in Marikana, saying never again could we allow such a tragedy to “befall" our nation.

The official opposition also added its voice with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane calling on Ramaphosa to establish a special task team to reform the mining sector.

“We must do more to review the mining sector, it can be a huge opportunity for us to create work for citizens. We need to broaden it, review it so that we can include a new set of mining companies.”

WATCH: Marikana residents: We've been crying for the same things since 2012

The Economic Freedom Fighters has also issued a statement, saying the party was born because of Marikana way back in 2012.

The party said until mines are nationalised to improve working conditions, the party would continue calling for radical change in the sector.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA