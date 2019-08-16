Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow
Police said that a man died after falling six storeys to his death in Hillbrow on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - With Johannesburg authorities continuing with their raids in the CBD, the operation has claimed its first victim.
Malawian Mausah Daud (26) died during the raid as police were searching for contraband.
The raids came after the police conducted a similar operation last week where they arrested several people and confiscated illicit goods.
In Wednesday night's raid, things took a turn for the worse when they knocked at the door of Mausah Daud and his brother Hasan.
Hasan said that his brother fled to the bathroom and climbed out of a small window. His body was then found six floors below.
He said that while they both had documents to be in the country legally, Mausah was scared.
"I told him no to run away but he was scared of the police and he jumped."
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said that they were looking into the incident.
"The reason why they ran will be investigated."
Minnaar denied that the JMPD was unfairly targeting foreign nationals in these raids.
