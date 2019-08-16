Magashule: Time for ANC to move on from Surve donation

The payment caused a stir in the party after it was ordered to pay back the money, but was unable to as the money had already spent.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that it was time to move on from the saga involving the over R1 million donation from businessman Iqbal Surve.

The payment caused a stir in the party after it was ordered to pay back the money, but was unable to as the money had already been spent.

Magashule said that the ANC had dealt with the matter and considered it a done deal.

"Let's not make it an issue. The organisation has the right to raise money from anywhere, transparently and openly so. It is not an issue for now. Moving forward, we're not going back to things of the past [sic]."