Magashule: Interim WC PEC can tap into experience of Brown, Rasool

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the newly appointed Western Cape interim leadership could tap into the experience of old faces like Lynne Brown and Ebrahim Rasool.

Magashule officially announced the interim leadership in the city on Thursday, where he welcomed the new members.

The Western Cape ANC was disbanded earlier this month following simmering divisions.

Magashule said that the party wanted to rebuild its Western Cape structures without delay.

They drafted in former premiers Ebrahim Rasool and Lynne Brown.

Brown's appointment to the committee came as a surprise as her name has been linked to state capture.

Magashule, however, said that the interim committee could use the experience of older members to their advantage.

"We are bringing them back because they've been leaders in the ANC, we have confidence in them. They can take us forward, working with the collective."

Other notable names include former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat and Shaun Byneveldt, the one time Speaker of the Western Cape legislature.