IN PHOTOS: Elderly citizens beaten, teargas & arrests at Zim protests
Chaos broke out in the streets of Harare when police began beating citizens, including elderly women, throwing teargas and conducting arrests.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was practically on lockdown as citizens faced off with police in another round of public protests.
The protests were organised by opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) against the Zanu-PF led government’s handling of the economy.
Earlier on Friday, the MDC lost an urgent application in the Zimbabwe high court to nullify the prohibitions government had set against the protests.
More pictures of situation in Harare#16August #16August19 #263Chat pic.twitter.com/bbURwDIh7L— 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) August 16, 2019
Military police doing rounds in Harare CBD. #FreeZimbabweMarch pic.twitter.com/VaN1OKvLJq— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
https://t.co/la19tqb9rq pic.twitter.com/5NjmcKyy96— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
Current Situation @MDCAllianceZW @InfoMinZW @nelsonchamisa @edmnangagwa @ZimMediaReview #16August19 #16August #263Chat pic.twitter.com/lZx7WB3HMR— 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) August 16, 2019
It's getting tense in Harare CBD. Regardless of the HIGH COURT ruling that banned the demo protesters are have closed Jason Moyo & 2nd street intersection. pic.twitter.com/nx5AoQ0xEu— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
This lady has been knocked unconscious.@MDCAllianceZW @ZimMediaReview @InfoMinZW #16August #263Chat pic.twitter.com/knBDf5qEcy— 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) August 16, 2019
LIVE stream protestors react to police beating up a lady in town #FreeZimbabweMarch https://t.co/HR9dUvqvHq pic.twitter.com/XShw0R3oqY— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
One of the protesters who have been hurt by the police is being taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/puqx4wUJZ8— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
Police patrol the streets of Harare #FreeZimbabweMarch pic.twitter.com/KiJEBftWFs— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
Protesters now back in the CBD, marching along Nelson Mandela passing through @mdczimbabwe H/Quaterters. pic.twitter.com/IbtDEUq4Ln— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
Protesters are now back in Africa Unity square.#FreeZimbabweMarch pic.twitter.com/K4648KA95K— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
Police continues to pursue protesters in Harare CBD. #FreeZimbabweMarch pic.twitter.com/X2A2yxd1De— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
#FreeZimbabweMarch has turned to be a stay away as business in Harare CBD has been completely shut down after @PoliceZimbabwe chased ppl from town. pic.twitter.com/xaXB9VOVzE— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) August 16, 2019
