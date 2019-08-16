View all in Latest
IN PHOTOS: Elderly citizens beaten, teargas & arrests at Zim protests

Chaos broke out in the streets of Harare when police began beating citizens, including elderly women, throwing teargas and conducting arrests.

A woman lies unconscious on the street during protests in Harare, Zimbabwe on 16 August 2019. Picture: Lovejoy Mutongwiza/@263Chat/Twitter/Supplied
A woman lies unconscious on the street during protests in Harare, Zimbabwe on 16 August 2019. Picture: Lovejoy Mutongwiza/@263Chat/Twitter/Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was practically on lockdown as citizens faced off with police in another round of public protests.

The protests were organised by opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) against the Zanu-PF led government’s handling of the economy.

Earlier on Friday, the MDC lost an urgent application in the Zimbabwe high court to nullify the prohibitions government had set against the protests.

Chaos broke out in the streets of Harare when police began beating citizens, including elderly women, throwing teargas and conducting arrests.

