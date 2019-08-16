Hanover Park CPF calls for safety plan after man killed in shooting

The Hanover Park community policing forum said despite the army's deployment, there was not enough police visibility in the neighbourhood.

CAPE TOWN - The Hanover Park community policing forum wants government to relook at its safety plan in gang-ridden areas.

The call comes after a young man was shot and killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The CPF’s Ebrahim Abrahams said the victims were not gangsters.

Abrahams said despite the army's deployment, there was not enough police visibility in the neighbourhood.

“They were innocent. There are no plans or help for the community. We need to meet to decide what we’re going to do.”

