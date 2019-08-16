View all in Latest
Hanover Park CPF calls for safety plan after man killed in shooting

The Hanover Park community policing forum said despite the army's deployment, there was not enough police visibility in the neighbourhood.

SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hotspots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hotspots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hanover Park community policing forum wants government to relook at its safety plan in gang-ridden areas.

The call comes after a young man was shot and killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The CPF’s Ebrahim Abrahams said the victims were not gangsters.

Abrahams said despite the army's deployment, there was not enough police visibility in the neighbourhood.

“They were innocent. There are no plans or help for the community. We need to meet to decide what we’re going to do.”

WATCH: 806 wanted suspects among those arrested since SANDF deployment in CT

