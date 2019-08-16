Granting Jason Rohde bail will undermine SA justice system - judge
Rohde was hoping to be freed from Drakenstein prison, pending the outcome of his appeal but his bail application failed on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court wants convicted wife killer Jason Rohde to serve his sentence uninterrupted.
He's serving 20 years for murdering his wife and staging the crime scene to make it look like a suicide.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe ruled against Rohde, saying that granting him bail would “make a mockery of the criminal justice system”.
Salie-Hlophe found that Rohde did not present sufficient proof of why it would be in the interest of justice for him to be released pending his SCA appeal application.
She said the administration of justice would be undermined if the convicted killer were granted bail.
Rohde's reasons for needing to be released, like the fact that he needed to generate an income to support his three daughters, were not strong enough to convince the court otherwise.
Salie-Hlophe said the children were cared for by other family members. The judge added financial difficulty was part of incarceration.
