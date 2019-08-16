Fresh ground for Zolani Mahola as she embarks on solo projects

After 17 years with the band, Zolani Mahola will be focusing on her solo career and also planning to branch out into theatre production, motivational talks and workshops.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated since it was first published to reflect that while Zolani Mahola is set to work on solo projects, this does not mean she will be leaving Freshlyground. We apologise for the error.

CAPE TOWN – It’s the start of a new era for South African music as Freshlyground’s lead singer gears up for solo projects.

After 17 years with @FRESHLYGROUNDsa, I am launching my solo music career, and starting a new career as a public speaker.



I am Zolani Mahola.



I am the one who sings. #TheNextChapter #ZolaniMahola pic.twitter.com/NOTqVMwUKA — Zolani Mahola (@zolanimahola) August 15, 2019

“While I am going to be focusing on my solo career next year, fans will still be able to see me performing with Freshlyground until our NYE show at Kirstenbosch. Freshlyground is a brand and an entity that is always going to exist. We are always going to be collaborating with each other,” says Mahola.

Says manager and member Simon Attwell, “Next year we’re all taking some time out to explore other projects and partnerships - after 17 years of fantastic music-making, it’s time for a break to recharge the creative batteries - we view this as a positive for the band long term”.

Mahola will be talking about her journey and what's next for her on upfront with Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk at 11:30 am on Friday.