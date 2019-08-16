Fresh ground for Zolani Mahola as she embarks on solo projects
After 17 years with the band, Zolani Mahola will be focusing on her solo career and also planning to branch out into theatre production, motivational talks and workshops.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated since it was first published to reflect that while Zolani Mahola is set to work on solo projects, this does not mean she will be leaving Freshlyground. We apologise for the error.
CAPE TOWN – It’s the start of a new era for South African music as Freshlyground’s lead singer gears up for solo projects.
After 17 years with the band, Mahola will be focusing on her solo career and also planning to branch out into theatre production, motivational talks and workshops.
After 17 years with @FRESHLYGROUNDsa, I am launching my solo music career, and starting a new career as a public speaker.— Zolani Mahola (@zolanimahola) August 15, 2019
I am Zolani Mahola.
I am the one who sings. #TheNextChapter #ZolaniMahola pic.twitter.com/NOTqVMwUKA
“While I am going to be focusing on my solo career next year, fans will still be able to see me performing with Freshlyground until our NYE show at Kirstenbosch. Freshlyground is a brand and an entity that is always going to exist. We are always going to be collaborating with each other,” says Mahola.
Says manager and member Simon Attwell, “Next year we’re all taking some time out to explore other projects and partnerships - after 17 years of fantastic music-making, it’s time for a break to recharge the creative batteries - we view this as a positive for the band long term”.
Mahola will be talking about her journey and what's next for her on upfront with Refilwe Moloto on CapeTalk at 11:30 am on Friday.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.