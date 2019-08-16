First confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo's South Kivu province

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
Go

First confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo's South Kivu province

More than 1,900 people have died from Ebola in the DRC since 1 August 2018, when the haemorrhagic virus erupted in North Kivu province and spread to neighbouring Ituri province.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 12 December 2018 a member of the medical staff of the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) puts on her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during a weekly rehearsal at the Bwera General Hospital in Bwera bordering with DRC, western Uganda. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 12 December 2018 a member of the medical staff of the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) puts on her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during a weekly rehearsal at the Bwera General Hospital in Bwera bordering with DRC, western Uganda. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BAKAVU - The eastern DR Congo province of South Kivu has recorded its first confirmed cases of Ebola in the country's year-old epidemic, one of which was a fatality, the provincial government said Friday.

"Two cases which tested positive for Ebola were confirmed overnight in South Kivu, in Lwindi district in the Mwenga region," it said in a statement.

"A 26-year-old victim died and (one of their) children who tested positive is still alive and being treated," it said.

More than 1,900 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1 August 2018, when the haemorrhagic virus erupted in North Kivu province and spread to neighbouring Ituri province.

South Kivu Governor Theo Ngwabidje told reporters: "Teams from the national anti-Ebola coordination campaign arrived yesterday to provide support."

The Ebola virus causes fever, vomiting and severe diarrhoea, often followed by kidney and liver failure, internal and external bleeding.

The disease is spread by contact with infected bodily fluids and is fought with time-honoured but laborious techniques of tracing contacts and quarantining them.

The outbreak is the 10th since Ebola was identified in 1976.

It is the deadliest on record after more than 11,000 people were killed in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014-2016.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA