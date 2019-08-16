View all in Latest
Disappointment after historic sexual abuse case delayed in CT

Two sisters are preparing to face their alleged abusers in court this year more than four decades after the alleged abuse took place.

Picture: SAPS
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A lobby group said it was disappointed by the delay in a historic case involving 45-year-old claims of sexual abuse.

Two sisters are preparing to face their alleged abusers in court this year more than four decades after the alleged abuse took place.

They were able to pursue the case because of a Constitutional Court ruling that overturned the prescription period for such matters.

The trial was meant to get under way on Thursday but had to be delayed until December as one of the accused was ill.

Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said they were disappointed.

"We were all hoping that both sisters would be able to testify as they were ready. A postponement always causes a form of disappointment."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

