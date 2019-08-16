DA: It's clear Mkhwebane must be removed as Public Protector

The party was responding to yet another adverse findings against the advocate after the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ordered that she personally pay 7.5% of the DA and lobby group Casac’s legal fees in the Crede dairy farm review matter.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it has become abundantly clear that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane must be removed as the Public Protector.

The party was responding to yet another adverse finding against the advocate after the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ordered that she personally pay 7.5% of the DA and lobby group Casac’s legal fees in the Crede dairy farm review matter.

The two parties successfully had the Public Protector’s report on the Estina dairy farm project reviewed and set aside.

The High Court found that Mkhwebane failed in her constitutional duties, her dereliction of duty was worse in this matter than in the Bankorp matter and she turned a blind eye to the poor.

It is for these findings the DA said there could be no more denying that Mkhwebane needed to go.

But the Public Protector’s Oupa Segalwe said that the ruling impacted negatively on Mkhwebane's ability to perform her duties.

"The Pubic Protector needs to operate in an environment where she can exercise her powers without fear, favour or prejudice and also enjoying the protection of the Public Protector Act which insulates from any sort of personal liability."

Segalwe said that Mkwebane would appeal the ruling.