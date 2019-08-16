DA calls for mining task team as SA remembers Marikana tragedy
The Marikana massacre is being commemorated on Friday, with many saying that very little has changed in the mining sector since the tragedy.
CAPE TOWN - On the seventh anniversary of the Marikana massacre, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a task team to oversee much-needed reform in the mining sector.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the miners stood up and protested against what they believed were unjust wages and inhumane living conditions.
He called for a task team to be established to focus on exploring safe and sustainable mining options, as well as drafting proposals on how best to ensure just and meaningful profit sharing between mining companies and miners.
“These were South Africans who wanted to participate in the economy. We must act and have justice. Those involved must be held to account. Furthermore, we must address the mining sector.”
Maimane said there was no justice for the miners and their families after the massacre.
