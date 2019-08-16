CT man flees scene of home raid, cops confiscate drugs & cash
Metro Police teamed up with the South African Police Service for an operation on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Metro Police officers have confiscated drugs to the value of about R38,000 and cash at a house in Athlone.
The unit teamed up with the South African Police Service for an operation on Thursday. While driving to a house for the raid, officers followed a vehicle that stopped at the same address.
The driver pulled into the garage, closed the door and refused to open his door for the officers.
When they eventually gained entry, they searched the vehicle and found a bag of tik underneath the car and in the safe. Officers also discovered R29,000 in cash in the safe.
The City of Cape Town’s Nosiseko Ntshanka said: “The tik weighed 208 grams with the street value of R38,000. The driver ran away and officers took his wife for questioning.”
