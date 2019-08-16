CT man flees scene of home raid, cops confiscate drugs & cash

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
Go

CT man flees scene of home raid, cops confiscate drugs & cash

Metro Police teamed up with the South African Police Service for an operation on Thursday.

Officials confiscated cash and drugs during a home raid in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.
Officials confiscated cash and drugs during a home raid in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metro Police officers have confiscated drugs to the value of about R38,000 and cash at a house in Athlone.

The unit teamed up with the South African Police Service for an operation on Thursday. While driving to a house for the raid, officers followed a vehicle that stopped at the same address.

The driver pulled into the garage, closed the door and refused to open his door for the officers.

When they eventually gained entry, they searched the vehicle and found a bag of tik underneath the car and in the safe. Officers also discovered R29,000 in cash in the safe.

The City of Cape Town’s Nosiseko Ntshanka said: “The tik weighed 208 grams with the street value of R38,000. The driver ran away and officers took his wife for questioning.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA