CT City begin MTN8 title defence against Polokwane City

The tournament starts on Saturday, with defending champions Cape Town City FC in action against Polokwane City at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Absa Premiership takes a break this weekend as the MTN8 returns.

The tournament starts on Saturday, with defending champions Cape Town City FC in action against Polokwane City at Newlands Stadium at 3pm.

The Citizens won the trophy last season, edging out SuperSport United on penalties in a dramatic final.

Orlando Pirates will take on Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium while the last game of the day sees Mamelodi Sundowns take on Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević is confident he is building a side that can challenge for silverware.

"We are working very hard to reach the standard that will make us being a cup and title contenders. In that regard, I will just say all the pressure of this world be on me but let our team pass through on Saturday," says Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević.

Sunday's only game see Bidvest Wits hosting SuperSport United at Bidvest Stadium.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo insisted that despite interest from Mamelodi Sundowns, Aubrey Modiba was not for sale.

"The club issued a statement three weeks ago about Modiba that he is going nowhere and the player is not for sale, nothing changed at the moment," said Tembo.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt put to bed rumours of the club's captain Thulani Hlatshwayo moving to Pirates.

"There will come a time where coaches and players move around but right now he [Hlatshwayo] seems happy and we all happy."