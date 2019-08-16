ANC WC interim task team old wine in new bottle, says SACP

The team is meant to turn the Western Cape party structures around and address persistent infighting and factionalism.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said that the ANC’s Western Cape interim provincial task team was nothing more than old wine in a new bottle.

But its alliance partner believed that recycling old leaders won't help the organisation.

The SACP leader in the Western Cape, Benson Nqentsu, said the credibility of some of the provincial task team members was questionable.

He said the ANC in the Western Cape had regressed and, for now, would not be ready to rally the working-class communities.

“The credibility of some of these members are questionable. Bringing some of these members back will spin the Western Cape ANC deeper into crisis.”

The SACP wanted members like Lynne Brown and Maurencia Gillion removed from the committee.

Brown’s name was linked to state capture, while Gillion was suspended over a R1 million payment from businessman Iqbal Survé.