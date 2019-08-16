ANC WC interim task team old wine in new bottle, says SACP

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
Go

ANC WC interim task team old wine in new bottle, says SACP

The team is meant to turn the Western Cape party structures around and address persistent infighting and factionalism.

FILE: Former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown briefs the media on the state of Eskom at their offices in Woodmead. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown briefs the media on the state of Eskom at their offices in Woodmead. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said that the ANC’s Western Cape interim provincial task team was nothing more than old wine in a new bottle.

The team is meant to turn the Western Cape party structures around and address persistent infighting and factionalism.

But its alliance partner believed that recycling old leaders won't help the organisation.

The SACP leader in the Western Cape, Benson Nqentsu, said the credibility of some of the provincial task team members was questionable.

He said the ANC in the Western Cape had regressed and, for now, would not be ready to rally the working-class communities.

“The credibility of some of these members are questionable. Bringing some of these members back will spin the Western Cape ANC deeper into crisis.”

The SACP wanted members like Lynne Brown and Maurencia Gillion removed from the committee.

Brown’s name was linked to state capture, while Gillion was suspended over a R1 million payment from businessman Iqbal Survé.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA