ANC distances itself from anti-Mkhwebane march
Various organisations under the banner of the Concerned Citizens Alliance were planning a march to the Public Protector’s office calling for her removal.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from the planned march against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Various organisations under the banner of the Concerned Citizens Alliance were planning a march to the Public Protector’s office calling for her removal.
The march comes after several damning court findings against Mkhwebane which have questioned her credibility and understanding of the law.
On Thursday, the Pretoria High Court ruled that she must personally pay 7.5% of the legal costs regarding her invalid and unconstitutional Estina dairy farm report.
Organisers of the Concerned Citizens Alliance said that the damning judgments against Mkhwebane were far too many to ignore.
Spokesperson Hangwi Maumela said that they wanted to shut down the Public Protector’s office.
"It is clear the Public Protector is trying by all means to protect those who have looted from government funds."
The ANC’s Pule Mabe said that the party distanced itself from this organisation.
"We distance ourselves from this ill-conceived campaign whether fake or real and we demand that our logo should immediately be removed from all such posters."
Meanwhile, on the same day of the march, 30 August, supporters of Mkhwebane will hold a mass prayer meeting in her hometown KwaMhlanga.
Popular in Politics
-
DA: It's clear Mkhwebane must be removed as Public Protector
-
Magashule: Time for ANC to move on from Surve donation
-
ANC WC interim task team old wine in new bottle, says SACP
-
DA wants Mkhwebane urgently removed from office after Estina ruling
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.