ANC distances itself from anti-Mkhwebane march

Various organisations under the banner of the Concerned Citizens Alliance were planning a march to the Public Protector’s office calling for her removal.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from the planned march against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Various organisations under the banner of the Concerned Citizens Alliance were planning a march to the Public Protector’s office calling for her removal.

The march comes after several damning court findings against Mkhwebane which have questioned her credibility and understanding of the law.

On Thursday, the Pretoria High Court ruled that she must personally pay 7.5% of the legal costs regarding her invalid and unconstitutional Estina dairy farm report.

Organisers of the Concerned Citizens Alliance said that the damning judgments against Mkhwebane were far too many to ignore.

Spokesperson Hangwi Maumela said that they wanted to shut down the Public Protector’s office.

"It is clear the Public Protector is trying by all means to protect those who have looted from government funds."

The ANC’s Pule Mabe said that the party distanced itself from this organisation.

"We distance ourselves from this ill-conceived campaign whether fake or real and we demand that our logo should immediately be removed from all such posters."

Meanwhile, on the same day of the march, 30 August, supporters of Mkhwebane will hold a mass prayer meeting in her hometown KwaMhlanga.