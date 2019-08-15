Wife killer Jason Rohde denied bail pending appeal
Rohde was hoping to be granted bail while he waited for his appeal against his conviction and sentence to be heard.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has found that releasing convicted wife killer Jason Rohde on bail would make a "mockery of the criminal justice system."
Rohde was hoping to be let out pending his application at the Supreme Court of Appeal to have his conviction and sentence overturned.
But bail was denied on Thursday.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe dismissed Jason Rohde's bail application.
Salie-Hlophe found the facts presented in support of bail were not compelling enough, saying that releasing him would make a "mockery of the criminal justice system."
The judge found it was in the interest of justice that Rohde continued serving his 20-year sentence because his case for bail did not trump the factors warranting his continued incarceration.
In his affidavit, Rohde had asked the court to grant him bail to afford him the opportunity to save his business, generate an income and maintain his three children financially.
The State had opposed the application.
