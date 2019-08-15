WC ANC ready to turn the tide with new PEC
Eyewitness News has already seen the list of 30 members that have been tasked with rebuilding the party ahead of a provincial elective conference early next year.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape was expected to formally announce its new provincial executive committee on Thursday.
Among those in the leadership is former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.
The ANC in the Western Cape was preparing itself for a takeover by a provincial interim task team.
It was made up of mostly former ANC heavyweights that would now have to rebuild the party's structures in the provinces after consecutive poor performances at the polls.
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said, however, that they were ready to turn the tide.
"That is the team that will take over the management of the ANC in the province. That move was made necessary after the national executive of the ANC resolved that the provincial executive committee should be disbanded."
Former ANC MP Lerumo Kalako has the task of leading the committee and former ANC councillor in the Boland Chrissie Brink would coordinate the committee's affairs.
The committee will be tasked with handling the party's affairs until new leaders were elected.
