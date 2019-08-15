WATCH: Miché Solomon on reclaiming her identity, new book

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

WATCH: Miché Solomon on reclaiming her identity, new book

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child, speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her new book.

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child and was formerly known as Zephany Nurse. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child and was formerly known as Zephany Nurse. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - CapeTalk's John Maytham is in conversation with Miché Solomon, the woman previously known as Zephany Nurse.

She's the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child.

When she hit high school she made a friend who bore an uncanny resemblance to her and it turned out was her biological sister.

She was reunited with her birth family just before her 18th birthday and all records of the ensuing case were sealed because she was a minor.

Now 22, she's written a book about her experience and successfully approached the courts to reclaim the name she grew up with - Miché Solomon.

WATCH LIVE: Miché Solomon on reclaiming her identity, new book

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA