WATCH: Miché Solomon on reclaiming her identity, new book

Miché Solomon, the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child, speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her new book.

JOHANNESBURG - CapeTalk's John Maytham is in conversation with Miché Solomon, the woman previously known as Zephany Nurse.

She's the young woman who was snatched shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child.

When she hit high school she made a friend who bore an uncanny resemblance to her and it turned out was her biological sister.

She was reunited with her birth family just before her 18th birthday and all records of the ensuing case were sealed because she was a minor.

Now 22, she's written a book about her experience and successfully approached the courts to reclaim the name she grew up with - Miché Solomon.

