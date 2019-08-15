View all in Latest
Try this one: CT driver with multiple licenses, over R56k in fines arrested

Officers caught the 34-year-old man during an operation geared towards tracking down drivers with outstanding warrants of arrest.

FILE. Picture: EWN
FILE. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police on Thursday arrested a taxi driver with multiple identities who managed to rack up traffic fines of over R56,000.

Officers caught the 34-year-old man during an operation geared towards tracking down drivers with outstanding warrants of arrest.

City of Cape Town traffic officers pulled the taxi driver over while they were busy with Operation Reclaim in Elsies River on Tuesday.

They said he initially lied about his personal details.

A scan of his fake name revealed that he had outstanding warrants for various traffic offences.

When the con artist provided his real drivers license it too flagged, he had outstanding warrants registered in his name.

City traffic’s Richard Coleman said the man in an attempt to escape being arrested, then gave officers a third identity.

The man was one of 130 arrests on the day for fines totalling more than R1.2 million.

Popular in Local

