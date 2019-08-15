Sudan opposition to nominate economist Abdalla Hamdok for PM - sources
The opposition alliance will also nominate Mohamed Alhafiz Mahmoud as deputy prime minister, sources said, and Abdelqadir Mohamed Ahmed as head of the judiciary.
KHARTOUM - Sudan’s main opposition alliance will nominate economist Abdalla Hamdok to serve as prime minister in the country’s transitional government, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Sudan’s sovereign council, which will be sworn in on Monday, will appoint the prime minister based on the nomination from the opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change, according to a constitutional declaration agreed on earlier this month.
