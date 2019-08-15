Semenya: There's no proof my testosterone levels give me an advantage

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Semenya: There's no proof my testosterone levels give me an advantage

Caster Semenya believes the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is targeting her because of her dominance in the 800 metre races.

Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya at the Top Women Conference in Johannesburg on 14 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya at the Top Women Conference in Johannesburg on 14 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya believes the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is targeting her because of her dominance in the 800 metre races.

The double Olympic gold medallist is currently fighting for the right to continue running, after taking her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Semenya was appealing the IAAF's new regulations which force athletes with differences in sexual development to reduce their testosterone levels by taking medication.

A Swiss court had temporarily suspended the controversial new policy in June, but two weeks ago, a Swiss judge overruled the suspension, effectively reinstating the IAAF's policy for now.

Speaking at Standard Bank's Top Women's conference on Wednesday, Semenya said the IAAF had become obsessed with trying to slow her down.

“How I perform draws attention from people. Such people like those you mentioned, who I cannot mention, think I have an advantage. There’s no such thing. If you want to get rid of a human being, you tell them that instead of going around to collect data on their physique.”

Semenya also added there was no proof that her elevated testosterone levels gave her an added advantage over her rivals.

“I do have it. So what? I am a hardworking athlete. I train every day. You may not see what I do every day and I cannot disclose it to everyone. My training is my secret weapon.”

WATCH: Semenya: I'm the best female 800m runner

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA