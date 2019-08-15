Semenya: There's no proof my testosterone levels give me an advantage

Caster Semenya believes the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is targeting her because of her dominance in the 800 metre races.

The double Olympic gold medallist is currently fighting for the right to continue running, after taking her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Semenya was appealing the IAAF's new regulations which force athletes with differences in sexual development to reduce their testosterone levels by taking medication.

A Swiss court had temporarily suspended the controversial new policy in June, but two weeks ago, a Swiss judge overruled the suspension, effectively reinstating the IAAF's policy for now.

Speaking at Standard Bank's Top Women's conference on Wednesday, Semenya said the IAAF had become obsessed with trying to slow her down.

“How I perform draws attention from people. Such people like those you mentioned, who I cannot mention, think I have an advantage. There’s no such thing. If you want to get rid of a human being, you tell them that instead of going around to collect data on their physique.”

Semenya also added there was no proof that her elevated testosterone levels gave her an added advantage over her rivals.

“I do have it. So what? I am a hardworking athlete. I train every day. You may not see what I do every day and I cannot disclose it to everyone. My training is my secret weapon.”

