Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings

-
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF officialBusiness
-
Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck - 'Washington Post'World
-
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killingsLocal
-
AA predicts another petrol price increase comingBusiness
-
Historic sex assault case postponed to DecemberLocal
-
Murder charges dropped against Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko MahlabaPolitics
-
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF officialBusiness
-
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killingsLocal
-
AA predicts another petrol price increase comingBusiness
-
Historic sex assault case postponed to DecemberLocal
-
Murder charges dropped against Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko MahlabaPolitics
-
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourismLocal
-
Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report casePolitics
-
Lesedi Mayor Maloka expected to face no-confidence motionPolitics
-
WC ANC ready to turn the tide with new PECPolitics
-
ConCourt to rule on independent candidates for future electionsPolitics
-
DJP can seal records in Ramaphosa matter but not indefinitely, says lawyerPolitics
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female onePolitics
-
EXTRACT: I am not Zephany, call me MichéOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Asking Ramaphosa to leave over his funders is naiveOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Are we being sold healthcare utopia for the poor?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Motorcycles and the wheels of justiceOpinion
-
SELLO LEDIGA: A tale of two ANCsOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: SABC enforcers must hang their heads in shameOpinion
-
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF officialBusiness
-
AA predicts another petrol price increase comingBusiness
-
Rand and shares bounce from sharp lossesBusiness
-
Fears raised over looming global recessionBusiness
-
PIC Inquiry says further investigations, hearings to continue if neededBusiness
-
Mathunjwa: Lonmin provoking workers into another MarikanaBusiness
Popular Topics
Renowned SA artist Carrol Boyes has died
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 August 2019Lifestyle
-
Film claims group plotted to infect black Africans with HIVLifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage isn't 'perfect'Lifestyle
-
A$AP Rocky 'disappointed' by court verdictLifestyle
-
Jay-Z teams up with NFLLifestyle
-
US rapper A$AP Rocky convicted of assault, gets suspended sentenceLifestyle
-
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigmaLifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus not ready to divorce Liam Hemsworth yetLifestyle
-
A$AP Rocky awaits verdict on Sweden brawlLifestyle
-
Lampard buoyed by Chelsea display in IstanbulSport
-
'Why didn't you play?' S. Korean fan flies to Sweden to harangue RonaldoSport
-
Kipchoge likens sub-two hour marathon attempt to moon landingSport
-
Hansen insists he's 'loving it' as top All Blacks axedSport
-
Semenya: There's no proof my testosterone levels give me an advantageSport
-
Klopp lauds 'incredible' Adrian's flying start to Liverpool careerSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many CardsPolitics
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings
So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa on Thursday said it was concerned by the spike in the killings of security guards in the country.
So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.
The latest was killed on Wednesday along the N4 during an armed robbery.
The president of the association Jones Maphalaphathwa said they were gravely disturbed.
“As employers, we have an obligation to ensure the safety of employees at their respective jobs. What is happening currently is something that is not acceptable, and we cannot keep quiet about it. We are going to engage with all the relevant stakeholders.”
Popular in Local
-
Renowned SA artist Carrol Boyes has died2 hours ago
-
Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case3 hours ago
-
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism2 hours ago
-
Board of Healthcare Funders gives NHI thumbs up2 hours ago
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapperone day ago
-
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official56 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.