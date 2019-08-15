View all in Latest
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings

So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa on Thursday said it was concerned by the spike in the killings of security guards in the country.

So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.

The latest was killed on Wednesday along the N4 during an armed robbery.

The president of the association Jones Maphalaphathwa said they were gravely disturbed.

“As employers, we have an obligation to ensure the safety of employees at their respective jobs. What is happening currently is something that is not acceptable, and we cannot keep quiet about it. We are going to engage with all the relevant stakeholders.”

