Renowned SA artist Carrol Boyes has died

CAPE TOWN - Renowned South African artist and designer Carrol Boyes has died.

Boyes was 63-years-old. The businesswoman passed away last night. The company spokesperson said a statement would be released shortly.

She founded her home decor company in 1991 and her products were associated with style and finesse.

The brand is available throughout the country and in over 30 other countries around the world.

Boyes was a fine arts graduate with a major in sculpting from the University of Pretoria.