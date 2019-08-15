PODCAST: What homeless women have to do to feel safe on SA's streets

In the fourth episode of our Homeless and Hopeless podcast, Eyewitness News looks at what homeless women need to do to make sure they're safe on the streets.

JOHANNESBURG - Five months ago, Eyewitness News embarked on a journey of speaking to homeless people in the streets of Johannesburg to initially find out if they would like to participate in the general elections that took place on 8 May.

Interest in the lives of homeless people was quite high. So we decided to head out again to speak to more people living on the streets, to try and understand homelessness and its impact on a person's life.

In this episode, we will be looking at what homeless women have to consider as they sleep on the streets. What do they have to do when they are most vulnerable on the street?

Safety and security are rights which we are all entitled to. But being forced to live on the street means you’re at the mercy of the night. So, what do people who live on the streets do in order to feel safe?

**EPISODE 4: WHAT HOMELESS WOMEN DO TO FEEL SAFE**

