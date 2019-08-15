PODCAST: What homeless women have to do to feel safe on SA's streets
In the fourth episode of our Homeless and Hopeless podcast, Eyewitness News looks at what homeless women need to do to make sure they're safe on the streets.
JOHANNESBURG - Five months ago, Eyewitness News embarked on a journey of speaking to homeless people in the streets of Johannesburg to initially find out if they would like to participate in the general elections that took place on 8 May.
Interest in the lives of homeless people was quite high. So we decided to head out again to speak to more people living on the streets, to try and understand homelessness and its impact on a person's life.
In this episode, we will be looking at what homeless women have to consider as they sleep on the streets. What do they have to do when they are most vulnerable on the street?
Safety and security are rights which we are all entitled to. But being forced to live on the street means you’re at the mercy of the night. So, what do people who live on the streets do in order to feel safe?
**EPISODE 4: WHAT HOMELESS WOMEN DO TO FEEL SAFE**
**EPISODE 3: WHAT HOMELESSNESS DOES TO PEOPLE'S MINDS**
**EPISODE 2: WHY GOING HOME ISN'T AN OPTION FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE**
**EPISODE 1: THE FORGOTTEN WOULD ALSO LIKE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ELECTIONS**
More in Local
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female one
-
Mkhwebane's evidence in CR17 probe 'obtained lawfully'
-
Almost 300 cases of bullying, assault reported in Gauteng schools
-
SA stocks approach six months low as recession fears rise
-
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
-
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.