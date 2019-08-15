PIC Inquiry says further investigations, hearings to continue if needed

The inquiry into alleged impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation held its last sitting on Wednesday after seven months of testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Inquiry said its team would continue with investigations and if need be, allow for further public hearings.

The commission heard from 77 witnesses.

The PIC inquiry had been granted two extensions since it started its work and now has until 31 October to submit a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Commission chair Lex Mpati said that those who still wished to give testimony could do so by submitting an affidavit.

"The team will continue with their investigations and if deemed appropriate and necessary, further limited public hearings will be held."

But businessman Kholofelo Maponya, who was named in a number of testimonies, wanted an opportunity to respond.

"For a person to be described in the way I was described, as someone who has no respect for governance, that is a very serious statement and it impacts a lot on everyone that I am currently doing business with and those that are doing business with me."

Maponya said that he had made several attempts to get hold of the commission and evidence leaders and hoped they would resolve this matter before the final report was submitted.