Parly committee pays struggling Amahlathi Municipality a visit
The Amahlathi Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has now been put under administration in terms of Section 139 of the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has sent a delegation to inspect another troubled municipality in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape.
The Amahlathi Local Municipality has been at the centre of violent service delivery protests where council offices were torched, bringing services to a halt.
The local municipality has now been put under administration in terms of Section 139 of the Constitution.
On Thursday, Parliament’s select committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs visited the embattled Amahlathi Municipality to do an in-loco oversight inspection.
The visit follows a decision taken by the Eastern Cape government to intervene as per Section 139 (1)(b) of the Constitution.
Committee chairperson China Dodovu said the decision followed various challenges within the municipality that led to service delivery protests.
The Amahlathi Municipality was placed under administration earlier in 2019 after it was unable to pay salaries.
In June, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed that 34% of the municipalities disclosed that their expenditures were higher than their income, making them unable to honour payments like salaries and electricity.
The committee said it would use this visit to interact with the community, including the MEC responsible for cooperative governance.
