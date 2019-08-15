NPA seeks to have Marius Fransman's sex assault case heard in NC

Fransman was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's 8 January celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - The sexual assault trial of Marius Fransman might play out in the Northern Cape.

Fransman is the former chairperson of the ANC in the Western Cape. He was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's 8 January celebrations.

But because the alleged incidents happened in three different provinces, the cases have to be heard in separate local courts.

Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Fransman’s next court appearance was set down for 18 September.

The Northern Cape NPA is looking to have the case heard entirely in that province.

“The allegations are that the alleged offences took place in three different provinces. The Northern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions has applied for something known as centralisation certificate for the case to be centralised in the Northern Cape.”

