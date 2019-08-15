NPA seeks to have Marius Fransman's sex assault case heard in NC
Fransman was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's 8 January celebrations.
CAPE TOWN - The sexual assault trial of Marius Fransman might play out in the Northern Cape.
Fransman is the former chairperson of the ANC in the Western Cape. He was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant in 2016 when they travelled to the ANC's 8 January celebrations.
But because the alleged incidents happened in three different provinces, the cases have to be heard in separate local courts.
Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Fransman’s next court appearance was set down for 18 September.
The Northern Cape NPA is looking to have the case heard entirely in that province.
“The allegations are that the alleged offences took place in three different provinces. The Northern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions has applied for something known as centralisation certificate for the case to be centralised in the Northern Cape.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female one
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Mkhwebane's evidence in CR17 probe 'obtained lawfully'
-
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.