Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the New Nation Movement that wanted that provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the electoral law that makes it mandatory to contest national elections only through a political party goes against international laws that the country subscribes to.
Ngcukaitobi on Thursday represented the New Nation Movement that wanted the provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
He said the matter must be concluded before the next elections.
Ngcukaitobi said it didn’t make sense that individuals could contest local government elections but not national elections because the Constitution didn’t exclude individuals.
He said the exclusion started with the electoral law.
Ngcukaitobi argued that this meant when a party expelled an individual, he or she was automatically disqualified from contesting or serving as a Member of Parliament even though the individual right to hold public office is protected by the Constitution.
The hearing continues.
Popular in Local
-
Renowned SA artist Carrol Boyes has died
-
Mkhwebane showed ‘total disregard’ for the taxpayers
-
Court orders Mkhwebane to pay some costs of Estina report case
-
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
-
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.