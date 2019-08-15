View all in Latest
NC police monitor Sanddrif after 8 injured in protests over illegal mining

Provincial police spokesperson captain Sergio Kock said a mining truck was damaged during the demonstrations.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police are monitoring the situation in the Richtersveld town of Sanddrif after protests.

At least 200 people took part in the protest in the tiny town. It’s understood they were angry about illegal mining activities.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said a mining truck was damaged during the demonstrations.

He added that an investigation was under way.

“Eight security guards were injured. The situation was defused by the firing of rubber bullets. Police are investigating a case of public violence.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

