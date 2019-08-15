Murder charges dropped against Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba

He was charged in connection with the 2016 assassination of ANC Youth League Leader Wandile Ngobeni.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder charges against Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba have been withdrawn.

Mahlaba was placed on special leave by KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders in June along with now-fired eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.

The party said he would remain on paid extended special leave while they discussed whether the criminal charges could affect them.