Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company collects voice data to provide voice-enabled services for Skype and Cortana and sometimes uses vendors to assist in improving these services.
BENGALURU - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it updated its privacy policy to let customers know that it had been collecting voice data of its users with the help of employees and contractors.
A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company collects voice data to provide voice-enabled services for Skype and Cortana and sometimes uses vendors to assist in improving these services.
“We realised, based on questions raised recently, that we could do a better job specifying that humans sometimes review this content,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
The company is the latest tech giant to admit to such practices, after media reports on Tuesday said Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services.
“We’ve updated our privacy statement and product FAQs to add greater clarity and will continue to examine further opportunities to improve,” the Microsoft spokesperson said.
Tech companies in the United States have been facing broad criticism from lawmakers and regulators over their privacy practices.
Popular in World
-
Apology over New Zealand mosque accused's 'hateful' letter
-
China slams 'terrorist-like actions' by protesters at HK airport
-
Trump on summer vacation but not in summery mood
-
Powerful storm lashes Japan, snarls holiday travel
-
Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback as PM
-
Citizen 'heroes' stop deadly Australian knife rampage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.