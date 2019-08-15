Miché Solomon: I'd like a relationship with biological mother

Miché Solomon was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 when she was just three days old but was reunited with her biological family four years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Miché Solomon, who the world got to know as Zephany Nurse, said she would like to someday have a relationship with her biological mother.

Solomon was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 when she was just three days old but was reunited with her biological family four years ago.

She has released a book, titled Zephany, in which she revealed details of her journey since the abduction.

On Thursday, the 22-two-year-old said she was not on speaking terms with her biological mother, Celeste Nurse, at the moment but she was willing to work on establishing a relationship with her.

“Even if we had that relationship and never got to have that mother-daughter [relationship], I mean, it’s a respectable daughter-friend relationship. I’m okay with that.”

Solomon said she experienced a lot of conflict and confusion when DNA tests confirmed she was the little baby girl that went missing in April 1997.

She explained that she was taken to a safe house after the revelation.

“The social worker who was taking care of me was there for me, but I needed my family at that time. I needed that normal feeling, I needed those people that knew me when I cried, angry and someone that I could talk to. I didn’t have any of that around.”

She's written a book about her experience and successfully approached the courts to reclaim the name she grew up with Miché Solomon.

