Meghan Cremer murder accused set to make bail bids
Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi more than a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of women have gathered outside the Athlone Magistrates Court where three men accused of the murder of a Philippi woman are expected to apply for bail.
Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi more than a week ago.
A rope had been tied around her neck.
Police officers found the trio in possession of Meghan Cremer's car.
Bronwyn Litkie, who started an organisation after Cremer's murder, called SA Women Fight Back, was one of scores of protesters outside court.
"We've realised how many women have come forward who've never told their stories before and just how many women are not making it into the news that are murdered. There are murders daily on the Cape Flats and townships and it just goes completely unnoticed and this is something that needs to change. People need to be made aware of what is happening and the government really needs to start taking action against it."
#MeghanCremer Bronwyn Litkie says their petition calling for no bail already has more than 60 000 signatures. LI pic.twitter.com/Orlggfhuew— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2019
#MeghanCremer Protesters have a poster with a list of names of some women and girls who have been murdered in SA. LI pic.twitter.com/LHptg0nAZ2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2019
Three men accused of the murder of #MeghanCremer are appearing in the Athlone Magistrates Court this morning. Scores of women gathered outside court in protest. LI pic.twitter.com/npNgd9RXd5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2019
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Mathunjwa: Lonmin provoking workers into another Marikana
-
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female one
-
Gauteng Safety MEC condemns looting of foreign nationals' shops in Soweto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.