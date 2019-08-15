View all in Latest
Meghan Cremer murder accused set to make bail bids

Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha were arrested shortly after Meghan Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi more than a week ago.

Scores of women gathered outside the Athlone Magistrates Court on 15 August 2019 where the three men accused Meghan Cremer's murder appeared in court. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Scores of women gathered outside the Athlone Magistrates Court on 15 August 2019 where the three men accused Meghan Cremer's murder appeared in court. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Scores of women have gathered outside the Athlone Magistrates Court where three men accused of the murder of a Philippi woman are expected to apply for bail.

A rope had been tied around her neck.

A rope had been tied around her neck.

Police officers found the trio in possession of Meghan Cremer's car.

Bronwyn Litkie, who started an organisation after Cremer's murder, called SA Women Fight Back, was one of scores of protesters outside court.

"We've realised how many women have come forward who've never told their stories before and just how many women are not making it into the news that are murdered. There are murders daily on the Cape Flats and townships and it just goes completely unnoticed and this is something that needs to change. People need to be made aware of what is happening and the government really needs to start taking action against it."

