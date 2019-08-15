Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu blamed government’s failure to fill vacancies in the public service on the delays that came with the installation of the new administration.
On Thursday, the minister revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.
The minister said the departments with high levels of unfilled vacancies were education, health and social development.
The economy was not doing well, and unemployment is at its highest at 29%.
In numbers, 6.7 million South Africans are unemployed; if you add those who have given up on looking for work, the number jumps to a staggering 10.2 million.
Yet, government has over 123,000 vacancies not filled.
Mchunu explained: “It’s a challenge but it is a challenge that various ministers are dealing with. We are, of course, concerned about this situation and it is a situation that we are addressing.”
He did admit that what the unfilled vacancies in government meant was that thousands of unemployed teachers, nurses and social workers were sitting at home while government has the available jobs.
Popular in Local
-
Renowned SA artist Carrol Boyes has died
-
DA wants Mkhwebane urgently removed from office after Estina ruling
-
Mkhwebane showed ‘total disregard’ for the taxpayers
-
Arrest people who break the law, regardless of nationality - Cele
-
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.