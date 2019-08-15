Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu blamed government’s failure to fill vacancies in the public service on the delays that came with the installation of the new administration.

On Thursday, the minister revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.

The minister said the departments with high levels of unfilled vacancies were education, health and social development.

The economy was not doing well, and unemployment is at its highest at 29%.

In numbers, 6.7 million South Africans are unemployed; if you add those who have given up on looking for work, the number jumps to a staggering 10.2 million.

Yet, government has over 123,000 vacancies not filled.

Mchunu explained: “It’s a challenge but it is a challenge that various ministers are dealing with. We are, of course, concerned about this situation and it is a situation that we are addressing.”

He did admit that what the unfilled vacancies in government meant was that thousands of unemployed teachers, nurses and social workers were sitting at home while government has the available jobs.