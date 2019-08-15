Mathunjwa: Lonmin provoking workers into another Marikana
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has accused management at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Lonmin mine of instigating another Marikana by offering workers paltry wage increases as salary negotiations continued in the platinum sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has accused management at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Lonmin mine of instigating another Marikana by offering workers paltry wage increases as salary negotiations continued in the platinum sector.
Mathunjwa said that the company had offered workers as little as R300 increases, a move he said was meant to provoke workers to strike just like in 2012.
Seven years ago, 34 mineworkers were killed by the police after a lengthy strike calling for a minimum wage of R12,500.
When dealing with Lonmin or its new owners, Sibanye-Stillwater, Mathunjwa did not mince his words.
The agitation was written all over his face as he compared the mine’s conduct during this year’s wage negotiations to how things turned sour to the point of death in 2012.
"The strategy is simple - it's part two of what they did in 2012, so they want to show that they are in control."
Mathunjwa was also convinced that the mine and government were hell-bent on realising Amcu’s demise for taking on mining bosses years ago.
"It has been difficult after the massacre. There was a five-month strike. In that strike, we were faced with different formations that were created by the state - new unions sponsored by government in order to destroy Amcu, character assassinations... there were so many challenges."
He said that the union had faced attacks since taking on the wage structures in the country’s platinum and gold mines where it enjoyed a large representation.
WATCH: Mathunjwa: We need a kind of benevolent dictator style of leadership
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.