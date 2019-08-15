Mathunjwa: Farlam commission one of omission

Mining union Amcu said it was still considering launching a legal challenge against the Farlam commission of inquiry's findings into the Marikana massacre.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining union Amcu said it was still considering launching a legal challenge against the Farlam commission of inquiry's findings into the Marikana massacre.

Friday marks seven years since 34 mineworkers were killed by the police during a strike for wage increases at Lonmin.

Speaking to Eyewitness News this week, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said justice was yet to be served for the slain workers and their families.

Following the horrific, bloody scenes at the koppie in Marikana seven years ago, the government established a commission where the trauma of families who lost loved ones was laid bare.

However, Amcu - which led the strike that ended in bloodshed - was not satisfied that the truth about Marikana was uncovered or that those responsible for the murders had faced the consequences.

The union’s president Joseph Mathunjwa: "We believe that it was a commission of omission, a commission that could not find anything wrong with Lonmin, come on. At the least, they could have found Lonmin on the wrong side of the law but they couldn't find it, nevertheless, the state president or the ministers. Those were the culprits. All the infrastructure was given by Lonmin."

Mathunjwa said that the union had consulted with lawyers in the US and Europe on how to challenge the findings of the Marikana commission of inquiry.

WATCH: Mathunjwa: We need a kind of benevolent dictator style of leadership