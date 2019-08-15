Lesedi Mayor Maloka expected to face no-confidence motion
The Democratic Alliance said Maloka had let the community down since she took over in 2011.
JOHANNESBURG - A motion of no confidence against Lesedi Mayor Lerato Maloka is expected to be tabled before council on Thursday.
The Democratic Alliance said Maloka had let the community down since she took over in 2011. The party called on Maloka to step down for, among other things, an apparent witch-hunt against municipal manager Gugu Thimane.
The party claimed Maloka had peddled lies about Thimane over the awarding of a multimillion-rand security tender.
The DA’s Mirna Mulder explained: “The mayor wants people to be appointed beyond what was budgeted for. That is why we are in financial difficulty. She keeps on interfering in processes.”
Thimane, however, said the allegations were false and insisted the awarding of the tender was above board.
