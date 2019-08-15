Lerumo Kalako to lead interim ANC PEC in Western Cape

The Western Cape ANC was disbanded earlier this month following simmering divisions.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed the party's interim Western Cape leadership on Thursday.

The Western Cape ANC was disbanded earlier in August following simmering divisions.

Magashule said the ANC Western Cape was now ready to renew itself.

He introduced the new interim provincial leadership led by former ANC Member of Parliament Lerumo Kalako.

Magashule said the committee has nine months to fix things.

“We are starting a new chapter in rebuilding and renewing the African National Congress. We have men and women who are driving the province.”

The main task of the new committee is to take the ANC Western Cape to a provincial elective conference.

The ANC wanted this process completed before the 2021 local government elections.