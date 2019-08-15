Historic sex assault case postponed to December
The trial will see two sisters testify against their alleged abusers more than 4 decades after the crime allegedly took place.
CAPE TOWN - A historic sexual abuse trial has been postponed until December.
Claudine Shiels (60) and her 56-year-old sister Lisa van der Merwe said they were abused in the 1970s.
They were able to bring charges against their alleged abusers at this point because of a landmark Constitutional Court ruling that extended the statute of limitations on rape and abuse cases.
Shiels said she and her sister were relieved to finally be in a position to seek justice.
"It's very sad when you should have lived a different life but people decided that they were entitled to your body and to violate you so badly that you lose all hope, self-esteem, worth and you just became a commodity with a female body. And that changes you, it changes everything about your life and forever.
