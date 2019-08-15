Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace a male MEC with female one
Gauteng Premier Makhura now faces the tough task of choosing who to axe amongst Panyaza Lesufi, Bandile Masuku, Jacob Mamabolo, Lebohang Maile and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has given Gauteng Premier David Makhura until Monday to replace one of his male MEC’s with a woman, saying that failure to do so would compromise the party.
After this year's national elections, the ANC NEC resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% of women in Cabinet.
Last month, the party ordered Makhura to make changes to his Cabinet in line with the organisation’s resolution but he resorted to 50/50 gender representation instead.
The ANC has lashed out at Makhura for failing to comply with the party’s instruction, saying the premier must not act like a delinquent of the ANC’s constitution.
Makhura now faces the tough task of choosing who to axe amongst Panyaza Lesufi, Bandile Masuku, Jacob Mamabolo, Lebohang Maile and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
The ANC’s Dakota Legoete said that time was running out.
"We are awaiting a report from the Guateng province in terms of how far they are with the process. By Monday next week we expect them to respond to the national top six of the ANC."
He said the premier did not have a choice but to comply with the NEC’S decision.
