Gauteng Safety MEC condemns looting of foreign nationals' shops in Soweto
On Wednesday night, residents from several parts of Soweto, including Dobsonville, Zola and Orlando looted shops owned by foreign nationals.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department was investigating allegations that the looting of shops owned by foreigner nationals in Soweto was in retaliation against informal traders attacking police in the Joburg CBD.
Two weeks ago, vendors clashed with officers in the city centre while they were raiding premises for counterfeit goods.
Community Safety spokesperson Pinkie Numa said that MEC Faith Mazibuko has called for calm.
"Communities are retaliating, however, it may just be opportunists wanting to use the previous attacks on police as an excuse to loot shops of foreign nationals. It is unacceptable and the MEC condemns the attacks on foreign nationals."
