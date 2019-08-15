Gauteng Education MEC appeals to communities to take ownership of schools

On Wednesday, Panyaza Lesufi's office released staggering figures highlighting how vandalism and theft across the province's schools had cost the department over R120 million this year alone.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to communities to take ownership of their schools and declare war against criminals who targeted institutions.

It also revealed an increase in incidents of bullying and assault, with over 300 cases reported.

Lesufi pleaded with communities to work with law enforcement agencies to safeguard school infrastructure.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona: "We'd like to appeal to members of the community to take charge and take ownership and make sure that their schools are declared safe and make sure that there's no criminal activity."

The department said that out of the 256 schools in Gauteng, 262 criminal cases had been registered since January.

Meanwhile, with growing concerns over the safety of pupils at school, Ekurhuleni recorded the highest number of bullying and assault incidents with about 30 cases reported.