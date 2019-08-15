El Paso unites to remember mass shooting victims
Thousands of people including relatives of the victims gathered at a baseball field in the Texas city for a memorial service to honour those killed early this month, allegedly by Patrick Crusius, 21, a white Texan.
EL PASO - The grieving US community of El Paso came together Wednesday night, standing up to the hatred that took the lives of 22 people, many of them Hispanic, in a mass shooting.
Thousands of people including relatives of the victims gathered at a baseball field in the Texas city for a memorial service to honour those killed early this month, allegedly by Patrick Crusius, 21, a white Texan.
After the killings at a Walmart, he told police following his arrest that he was targeting "Mexicans," according to an arrest warrant published by US media.
"We still cannot comprehend the evil that struck El Paso 11 days ago, the magnitude of the hatred and racism," Texas Governor Greg Abbott told the gathering.
But he vowed: "We will not allow our hearts to be hardened, and we will not allow hatred to stoke more hatred."
Eight of the people killed in the rampage were Mexican nationals and many of the other victims were Americans of Hispanic origin.
They included Jordan and Andre Anchondo, a couple in their early 20s who died shielding their baby, and another couple decades older: Maria and Raul Flores.
There was also Javier Rodriguez, 15, and Luis Juarez, 90.
They and all the others were remembered at the service which began with a video tribute to the victims.
El Paso's Roman Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz said no "false and contrived distinction will separate us from one another."
The tragedy in El Paso was committed on the basis of "racist" anti-Mexican rhetoric in a country that "has always been a land of opportunity for every newcomer," said Jesus Seade, the Mexican foreign ministry's undersecretary for North America.
The 60 million Hispanics in the United States have been "a rich source of progress and diversity," he added, but pointed to a rise in hate crimes and white nationalist organizations since 2017.
Critics of US President Donald Trump have accused him of stoking such hatred.
"The tragedy in El Paso reveals that we live in a time of urgency and must respond to it," Seade said.
El Paso lies on the Rio Grande River which marks the US border with Mexico. It has a population of 680,000, of which 83% are of Hispanic descent.
The shooting there came hours before a gunman in Dayton, Ohio killed nine people, reigniting calls for gun control in the United States where firearms were linked to nearly 40,000 deaths in 2017.
Popular in World
-
Apology over New Zealand mosque accused's 'hateful' letter
-
China slams 'terrorist-like actions' by protesters at HK airport
-
Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
-
Trump on summer vacation but not in summery mood
-
Powerful storm lashes Japan, snarls holiday travel
-
Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback as PM
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.