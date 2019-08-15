CT officials to meet over violent attack on trucks on N2
There have been several incidents of petrol bombing in the far eastern suburbs targeting delivery vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - Officials will meet this weekend to discuss a spate of violent attacks on delivery trucks on the N2.
Lawe enforcement believes they could be linked to a series of protests in communities situated alongside the N2.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the community safety forums would consist of government officials and members of the local community policing forums and neighbourhood watch groups.
Fritz said provincial traffic officials were committed to working with SAPS, Metro Police and private security services to ensure patrolling was done around the clock.
In two of the incidents over the weekend, a car and a bread truck were petrol bombed near Lwandle. One of the men in the truck sustained burn wounds to his face.
A number of cars had also been stoned, resulting in several injuries.
In June, two people died in car accidents in the Philippi area, while drivers were trying to escape violent protesters.
