CT mayor hopes Keizersgracht Street name change eases land claimants' pain
The City of Cape Town received an overwhelming response from residents who were in favour of changing the name of Keizersgracht Street in the Cape Town CBD to Hanover Street.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town received an overwhelming response from residents who were in favour of changing the name of Keizersgracht Street in the Cape Town CBD to Hanover Street.
The name change request was made by the District Six Working Committee in June this year.
Mayor Dan Plato supported the request by calling for a public participation process to allow residents to submit their comments and views.
More than 1,000 people submitted comments during the process which ended on 26 July.
The majority of the participants, 96% of them, supported the proposed name change.
Plato said that the recommendation would serve before council for approval by the end of this month.
"Now that the mayoral committee has made its decision, we will forward this information to the council for ratification. We hope this will restore some dignity for many of the claimants and we hope this will ease the pain that they've had to endure."
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Piling On the Pressure
-
Things could get tougher for SA consumers, says economist
-
Gauteng's Makhura given deadline to replace male MEC with female one
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Gauteng Safety MEC condemns looting of foreign nationals' shops in Soweto
-
Mathunjwa: Lonmin provoking workers into another Marikana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.