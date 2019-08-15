View all in Latest
CT mayor hopes Keizersgracht Street name change eases land claimants' pain

The City of Cape Town received an overwhelming response from residents who were in favour of changing the name of Keizersgracht Street in the Cape Town CBD to Hanover Street.

A screenshot of Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town received an overwhelming response from residents who were in favour of changing the name of Keizersgracht Street in the Cape Town CBD to Hanover Street.

The name change request was made by the District Six Working Committee in June this year.

Mayor Dan Plato supported the request by calling for a public participation process to allow residents to submit their comments and views.

More than 1,000 people submitted comments during the process which ended on 26 July.

The majority of the participants, 96% of them, supported the proposed name change.

Plato said that the recommendation would serve before council for approval by the end of this month.

"Now that the mayoral committee has made its decision, we will forward this information to the council for ratification. We hope this will restore some dignity for many of the claimants and we hope this will ease the pain that they've had to endure."

